Rx Drugs
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7
Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rx Drugs Balance Melancholy and Uplift on ‘Future Friction’
Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
