This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Cult Movie Screenings, "1989" and the Mega-Beer Merger
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a host of mini-topics. In light of this week's successful screening of the cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer.. more
Sep 24, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007
It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more
Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
KISS w/ The Academy Is… and The Envy
With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Painting with Light
Perceval ,Film more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Jesse Malin w/ De Novo Dahl & Freshwater Collins
Jesse Malin, the singer/songwriter who plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, has no Glitter In The Gutter ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Norah Jones' "Rock" Album Doesn't Ruffle Many Feathers
Pre-release hype has a way of making mountains out of mole hills, so it shouldn't be too surprising that Norah Jones' upcoming "rock" album, Fall, isn't much of a departure for the whisper-quiet songstress. The album, which is streaming on NPR's W.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music