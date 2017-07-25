RSS

Ryan Adams

thekillers.jpg.jpe

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_thedecemberists.jpg.jpe

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a host of mini-topics. In light of this week's successful screening of the cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer.. more

Sep 24, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more

Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Local Music

ryan adams 2014 gimmie something good.jpg.jpe

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more

Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM On Music

blogimage12077.jpe

With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4518.jpe

Perceval ,Film more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage1587.jpe

Jesse Malin, the singer/songwriter who plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, has no Glitter In The Gutter ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4518.jpe

Pre-release hype has a way of making mountains out of mole hills, so it shouldn't be too surprising that Norah Jones' upcoming "rock" album, Fall, isn't much of a departure for the whisper-quiet songstress. The album, which is streaming on NPR's W.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES