RSS

Ryan Braun

jjhardy2008.jpg.jpe

Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

braunr16rs052.jpg.jpe

Photo credit Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more

Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewerscover.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM A&E Feature

braun.jpg.jpe

The Sports section of the  Shepherd Express  is brought to you by Miller Time Pub. Miller Time Pub & Grill is a downtown bar and restaurant in Milwaukee that delivers the authentic Miller experience known as Miller Time.With Ryan Braun about to a.. more

Apr 18, 2017 3:35 PM Brew Crew Confidential

pride-night.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM My LGBTQ POV

weeksa.jpg.jpe

A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Brew Crew Confidential

miller_park.jpg.jpe

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

Is the Brewers' drastic tear-down finally over? And how long will it be before the team determines its next long-term catcher? more

Oct 10, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

carterc16rs169.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

Braun, Villar, Guerra and Davies helped make the season much less painful than it could have been. more

Oct 3, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

ryan braun new use.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun? more

Sep 19, 2016 12:06 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

braunr16rs052.jpg.jpe

Photo credit Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Braun could answer a long-term question mark for the Brewers by making the move to first base. more

Sep 6, 2016 9:24 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

carterc16rs169.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more

Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

stadium16ps044.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them. more

Jun 20, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

braunr15rs108.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

You could be forgiven for not noticing, but Ryan Braun just snapped one of the longer cold snaps in his career. more

Jun 13, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

habitatforhumanity.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more

May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Around MKE

brewers.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

14669926567_6761f4e689_k.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Steve Shupe/Flickr

Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more

Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

olydias_calliereedflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Callie Reed FlickrCC

There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Brew City Booze

millertime pub shepherd.jpg.jpe

Jun 18, 2015 3:03 PM Sponsored Content

baseballbuddha_cubfans.jpg.jpe

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

baseballbuddha_millerpark.jpg.jpe

Brewers baseball has cast a spell overdistant Wisconsin cities and towns for as long as I can remember, and going to a game has become a celebrated occasion. In the Metro Milwaukee area itcan be a "spur of the moment" activity, but in places lik.. more

Apr 28, 2015 7:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES