Ryan Braun
Where Are They Now?: The 2008 Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Team
Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Braun Heats Up as Brewers Go 2-6
The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more
Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Surprise! Brewers on the Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
The Best of the Career Brewers: A Few Legends and a lot of Filler
The Sports section of the Shepherd Express is brought to you by Miller Time Pub. Miller Time Pub & Grill is a downtown bar and restaurant in Milwaukee that delivers the authentic Miller experience known as Miller Time.With Ryan Braun about to a.. more
Apr 18, 2017 3:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Professional Sports and the LGBT Cause
Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Big Questions Loom as the Brewers Enter The Offseason
Is the Brewers' drastic tear-down finally over? And how long will it be before the team determines its next long-term catcher? more
Oct 10, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Looking Back at a Better-Than-Expected 2016 Brewers Season
Braun, Villar, Guerra and Davies helped make the season much less painful than it could have been. more
Oct 3, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Will This Weekend Be Ryan Braun's Final Bow at Miller Park?
How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun? more
Sep 19, 2016 12:06 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Does Ryan Braun's Future with the Brewers Lie at First Base?
Ryan Braun could answer a long-term question mark for the Brewers by making the move to first base. more
Sep 6, 2016 9:24 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Very Few Brewers Are Locks for Next Year's Opening Day Roster
Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more
Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers' 2016 Season is Almost Halfway Over. What Have We Learned?
The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them. more
Jun 20, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Ryan Braun is So Remarkably Consistent That Even His Cold Streaks Aren't That Bad
You could be forgiven for not noticing, but Ryan Braun just snapped one of the longer cold snaps in his career. more
Jun 13, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Milwaukee Brewers Partner with Habitat for Humanity
Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more
May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Big Questions Loom as the Brewers Kick Off The Spring
Can Braun stay healthy? Will Garza bounce back? And is there another big trade on the horizon? March will reveal a lot. more
Mar 7, 2016 10:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Bar Spotlight: O'Lydia's
There's a ton to love about O'Lydia'son 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of foodand drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have somedelicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Great Brewers Gameday Specials at Miller Time Pub
Jun 18, 2015 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Miller Park Invaded by Chicago Baseball Fans
The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
The Long Journey to Miller Park
Brewers baseball has cast a spell overdistant Wisconsin cities and towns for as long as I can remember, and going to a game has become a celebrated occasion. In the Metro Milwaukee area itcan be a "spur of the moment" activity, but in places lik.. more
Apr 28, 2015 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments