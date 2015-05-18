RSS

Ryan Martin

dancereview_milwballet_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

10440848_10152353668116673_1227965703192501782_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenn Mazza

Looking like the best classical ballet company you’d ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes’ great novel by choreograph... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:23 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

In Passing, a one-act ballet by San Francisco-based choreographer Amy Seiwert and the first of two world premieres presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its “Spring Series” more

Apr 9, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

dancereview_milwballet.jpg.jpe

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

dancepreview_swanlake.jpg.jpe

In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more

May 14, 2013 11:59 PM Classical Music

