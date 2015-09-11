Ryan Mason
Subjective Tonight with Caste of Killers
Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more
Sep 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Extra Laughs!
Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee