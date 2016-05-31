RSS

Ryan Nicodemus

minimalism.jpg.jpe

“Minimalism,” as defined by Joshua Fields Milburn and RyanNicodemus, is about decluttering life. Their book Minimalism describes the authors as best friends who “walked awayfrom their six-figure corporate careers, jettisoned most of their .. more

May 31, 2016 8:07 PM Around MKE

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more

Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Books

blogimage12823.jpe

If you’re looking for a unique restaurant that’s all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at the Brat Stop (12304 75th St., Kenosha). Located a short distance from the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, this bi-level restaurant offers a wide... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES