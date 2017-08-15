Ryan Reynolds
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Recovering the ‘Woman in Gold’
Based on a true story, Woman in Gold concerns a woman seeking restitution for a painting stolen from her family by the Nazis. more
May 5, 2015 9:10 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Captive
Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more
Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Mar. 21
This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more
Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Paper Man
Low key with a very dry sense of humor and an undercurrent of sadness, Paper Man is the story of a floundering, chronically blocked novelist who settles into a cabin in a remote corner of New York State to write. The novelist, played like a dispir.. more
Jan 12, 2011 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alkaline Trio w/ Saves The Day
Punk fans are notoriously fickle about bands selling out, but Alkaline Trio’s ascension from small-time macabre punk band to Killers-sized modern-rock band was so gradual and so natural that many fans might not even have noticed that their ... more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee