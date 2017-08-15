RSS

Ryan Reynolds

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

Photo by Robert Viglasky

Based on a true story, Woman in Gold concerns a woman seeking restitution for a painting stolen from her family by the Nazis. more

May 5, 2015 9:10 PM Film Reviews

youtube.com / A24

Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more

Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM Home Movies

This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more

Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Film Clips

Low key with a very dry sense of humor and an undercurrent of sadness, Paper Man is the story of a floundering, chronically blocked novelist who settles into a cabin in a remote corner of New York State to write. The novelist, played like a dispir.. more

Jan 12, 2011 12:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

