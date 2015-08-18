Ryan Schabach
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Season Opener
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more
Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Opening With Boeing-Boeing
In 1991 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play worldwide. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing-Boeing premiered in Paris in late 1960. The classic mdi-twentieth century farce was translated into English a short whil.. more
Aug 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bromantic Comedy with Heart and Teeth
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Things Being What They Are delivers lots of laughs along with insight into relationships, identity and male friendship in middle-class America. Written by a female playwright, W... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:12 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Bromance’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Billed as a “bromantic comedy,” Things Being What They Are has all the indicators of being a fun two-man show. Dan Katula and Ryan Schabach star in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of the contemporary piece by Wendy MacLeod. Schaba... more
Nov 24, 2013 7:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
As You Like It In Door County
Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more
Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
JC Poppe’s Truth Movement
The target of most of his anger is rapculture itself. “I consider myself part of Sleep Therapy ,Local Music more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
The Comedy In The Orgy Scene: A Talk With In Tandem's Romantic Fools pt.1
Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
