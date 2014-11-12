Ryan Weber
Eric & Magill's "In This Light" LP is the Duo's Most Uplifting Yet
As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Departeueres, The New Solo Project from Eric and Magill Globetrotter Ryan Weber
For the last few years, Milwaukee's Ryan Weber has essentially been a one-man mobile studio, recording and producing using his laptop and whatever other light equipment he can carry with him as he travels the world. Weber tracked his contributions.. more
Feb 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Stream Eric & Magill's Gorgeous, Glorious new "Night Singers" LP
Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more
Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Eric & Magill's Latest Long-Distance EP, 'Two Travelers'
A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more
Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Music Awards Party
Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announces the winners of its 3rd annual Milwaukee Music Awards on air this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., then celebrates with an 8 p.m. party at Whiskey Bar, which will include performances from some of more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Thread Baring’ Masculinity at UWM Union Art Gallery
Historically, embroidery portrays more femininesubjects and cultural roles, but “Th Bold as Love ,Art more
Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts