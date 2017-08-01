RSS

S. Carey

The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Local Music

Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more

Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more

Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Album Reviews

Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more

Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Music Feature

