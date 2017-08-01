S. Carey
The Zach Pietrini Band Launch a Tour of Living Rooms
The Milwaukee-based Zach Pietrini Band has partnered with local distillery Twisted Path for their Songs & Spirits Living Room Tour, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 5. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:34 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more
Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Owen: The King of Whys (Polyvinyl)
Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more
Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
S. Carey Channels His Inner John Muir
Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more
Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature