RSS

S

news1_map_bymelissaleejohnson.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more

Sep 19, 2017 4:18 PM News Features

bobmarleybook.jpg.jpe

music history, rock history, reggae, soul music, R&B, gospel music, musician biographies, Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History, Voyageur Press, Richie Unterberger, Don’t Give Your Heart to a Rambler: My Life with Jim... more

Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM Books

paw0824.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

keepquiet.jpg.jpe

Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM Home Movies

refuel.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more

Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Saving Our Democracy

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wonders if her new girlfriend is too interested in astrology. Exciting upcoming events include Pose ’n Play Figure Drawing and Burlesque at Art*Bar, March 17; One Heartland Fundraiser at The Where... more

Mar 14, 2017 3:14 PM Dear Ruthie

wendy.jpg.jpe

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

Any time I teach a “Sex Toys 101” class, I talk about the materials from which these toys are made. Most Americans assume that if you can buy something in a store, it must be safe. Our government wouldn’t allow more

May 23, 2013 9:23 AM Sexpress

money.jpg.jpe

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

art.jpg.jpe

Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more

Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Visual Arts

<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more

Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES