RSS

Sabor

anodyne.jpg.jpe

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more

Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

automatic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more

May 29, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

dining_out_rodrig.jpg.jpe

It was quite a surprise last summer when Sabor, Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, suddenly closed its doors. In early December, Rodizio Grill filled the vacant venue. Rodizio is an upcoming, Brazilian-themed chain with more

Jan 16, 2013 3:07 PM Dining Preview

blogimage16117.jpe

The unique Sabor is Milwaukee's only restaurant with a Brazilian theme. The churrascaria offers an all-you-can-eat feast, complete with soup, side dishes, one of the best salad bars in the area, and a variety of grilled meats. Dinners typic... more

Sep 15, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10330.jpe

Sabor (777 N. Water St.) is the only Brazilian restaurant in this area, let alone the only Brazilian churrascaria. Arrive hungry: For one price, you can gorge on grilled meats. Most are cuts of beef, but there are chicken, pork and lamb as ... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage3100.jpe

Sabor,Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, is becoming a Downtown favoriteat lun Defense News ,Dining Out more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES