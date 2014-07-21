Sabor
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more
Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
AUTOMatic Returns With a Pleasingly Summery Mixtape
Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more
May 29, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brazil is Back
It was quite a surprise last summer when Sabor, Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, suddenly closed its doors. In early December, Rodizio Grill filled the vacant venue. Rodizio is an upcoming, Brazilian-themed chain with more
Jan 16, 2013 3:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Beta by Sabor's Bold, Daring Menu
The unique Sabor is Milwaukee's only restaurant with a Brazilian theme. The churrascaria offers an all-you-can-eat feast, complete with soup, side dishes, one of the best salad bars in the area, and a variety of grilled meats. Dinners typic... more
Sep 15, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sabor: Milwaukee’s High-End Brazilian Churrascaria
Sabor (777 N. Water St.) is the only Brazilian restaurant in this area, let alone the only Brazilian churrascaria. Arrive hungry: For one price, you can gorge on grilled meats. Most are cuts of beef, but there are chicken, pork and lamb as ... more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Sabor)
Sabor,Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, is becoming a Downtown favoriteat lun Defense News ,Dining Out more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 11 Comments