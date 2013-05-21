Sacred Order
Lest We Forget: Our Night to Remember
One remarkable thing about last May’s “Lest We Forget” concert at Turner Hall was the breadth of talent assembled under the banner of reuniting Milwaukee’s early-’80s new music scene. The memorial CD from that night opens more
May 21, 2013 7:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Boris and Doris On the Town
Java Time: Guests oohed and aahed over the new Stone Creek Coffee Roasters facility across from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station. The 1888 building underwent a design transformation by The Kubala Washatko Architects more
Dec 13, 2012 1:50 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments