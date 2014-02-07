RSS

Sad

coolio.jpg.jpe

Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more

Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage9951.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage705.jpe

Michael Gray’s Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes (Bloomsbury)reports on the life of Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Books more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES