Saddle Creek
Jenny Lewis Looks Back on ‘Rabbit Fur Coat’
Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist.
Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Decibully's "City of Festivals" Turns 10: An Appreciation
I can't recall the exact wording, but there's a great quip about the way age shapes how we identify with music: Everybody believes that the greatest period for musicjust happened to occur when they were young. There's a lot oftruth to that, of c..
Oct 23, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cursive's Delightfully Misanthropic New Album
Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a..
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cornmeal
The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which plays the Miramar Theatre tonight at 8 p.m., labels itself "progressive bluegrass," but that tag may give a misleading impression. While the group isn',Today in Milwaukee
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dartanjal
Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee's Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and J...
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Land of Talk Ready New EP, Share Song
All achy voice and crashing guitars, Montreal's Land of Talk play indie-rock the way it sounded early this century, before the mid-decade mutiny of synthesizers and cowboy hats. Land of Talk's sophomore album, Some Are Lakes, was one o..
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music