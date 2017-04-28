RSS

Safari Al

This January Milwaukee rapper/producer Safari Al celebrated the launch of his labor-intensive side project: an ambitious multi-media poetry zine called Silt Rifle . Each issue of the bi-monthly, hand-stitched zine spotlights a different poet, and .. more

Apr 28, 2017 5:07 PM On Music

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_fcc.jpg.jpe

Fresh Cut Collective took their time when they began recording their new album last fall, precisely tracking... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Dysfunctional families come in all colors. That’s one of the messages audiences might take away after seeing Crumbs From the Table of Joy, a Renaissance Theaterworks production now playing at the Broadway Theatre Center. Written by Pulitzer... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

In July, the prominent BrewDog brewery in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, began producing The End of History, the world's strongest and most expensive beer: 55% alcohol by volume at a cost of 500 pounds ($780) a bottle. BrewDog decided to incorpor... more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES