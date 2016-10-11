Safehouse
The SafeHouse Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more
Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bring Back the Speakeasies
Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Historical Society to 63rd Host Annual Awards Dinner
The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more
May 4, 2016 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cloud Cult w/ Dark Dark Dark
Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontm more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Insane Clown Posse w/ Axe Murder Boyz
For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed this year when the earnest, unintentionally funny more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee