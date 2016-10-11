RSS

Safehouse

safe+house.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments

mchslogo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more

May 4, 2016 9:49 PM Around MKE

blogimage13207.jpe

Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontm more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12750.jpe

For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed this year when the earnest, unintentionally funny more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

