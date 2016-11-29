RSS

Safety Net

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso 8 Comments

At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more

Apr 22, 2014 10:33 PM Expresso

To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more

Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Taking Liberties

Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan is at it again. The alleged intellectual leader of the Republican Party is trying to find ways to look concerned about poor people at the same time he’s dismantling safety net more

Mar 20, 2014 5:46 PM Expresso

Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more

Mar 12, 2014 4:41 AM Taking Liberties

Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more

Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Taking Liberties

Recently, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch led a closed-door roundtable discussion about taxes with some business leaders in Beloit.After viewing footage of the meeting obtained by One Wisconsin Now, we can see why Kleefisch and the Walker admini... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:01 PM Expresso

It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more

Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Taking Liberties

Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more

Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM News Features

When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more

Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM News Features

Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more

Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more

Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM News Features

