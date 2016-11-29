Safety Net
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Paul Ryan as Collateral Damage
At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: One Reason You Pay Higher Taxes that Conservative Politicians Won’t Discuss
Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more
Apr 22, 2014 10:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republican Ideas Wreck the Economy, But Still Popular
To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more
Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan and the Bradley Foundation Team Up to Tear Down the Safety Net
Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan is at it again. The alleged intellectual leader of the Republican Party is trying to find ways to look concerned about poor people at the same time he’s dismantling safety net more
Mar 20, 2014 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Paul Ryan’s Lunch Bag Lie
Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more
Mar 12, 2014 4:41 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker's Tax-Cut Plan Will Make Pothole Problem Worse
Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more
Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Walker and Kleefisch's War on Workers
Recently, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch led a closed-door roundtable discussion about taxes with some business leaders in Beloit.After viewing footage of the meeting obtained by One Wisconsin Now, we can see why Kleefisch and the Walker admini... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Paul Ryan’s Budget Cuts Target Veterans and Unemployed
It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more
Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more
Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Echoes of FDR
So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more
Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM Joe Conason News Features