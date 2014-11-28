RSS

Sage Francis

curtains_skylightding.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more

Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

12742267444bf3283867eb9.jpg.jpe

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5323.jpe

On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more

May 12, 2010 7:24 PM On Music

blogimage5323.jpe

 Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES