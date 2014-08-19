RSS

Sahan Jayasuriya

midwives mike rasmussen for bombs away photography.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Mike Rasmussen/Bomb Away Photography

Music writers come with a lot of biases, some of them obvious and others less so, but here's one of the most fundamental ones: We're more likely to cover bands with built-in angles. Artists that have singular sounds or unusual back stories tend to.. more

Aug 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

big-star.jpg.jpe

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

blogimage10581.jpe

Air guitar has been practiced as a competitive event since the ’80s, gaining particular attention after the 2006 documentary Air Guitar Nation and newfound interest following the success of “Guitar Hero” and related games. more

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

bob.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

“This might be the best show of the tour,” Carly Rae Jepsen remarked between songs. “Bob Saget is here!” more

Mar 14, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

7angles7plagues.jpg.jpe

The turn of the century was an eventful time for Milwaukee music. While artists as diverse as Coo Coo Cal and Citizen King found moderate success on major labels more

Sep 24, 2014 2:39 AM Music Feature

eric_blowtorch_beastie_boys.jpg.jpe

Eric Blowtorch photo credit: Irma RomÃ¡n

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Eric “Blowtorch” Beaumont has been a fixture in the Milwaukee music,Music Feature more

Sep 8, 2014 2:35 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

genesis faith no more body futures.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.With a lineup,Music Feature more

Aug 18, 2014 12:08 AM Music Feature

erin wolf altos mixtapes.jpg.jpe

You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more

Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature more

Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Music Feature

klassik the neptunes jazz.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik has enjoyed solid recognition over th,Music Feature more

Jun 9, 2014 2:59 PM Music Feature

absolutely unwound.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.In a lot of ways, Milwaukee's Absolutely stand out from of their peers,Music Feature more

May 23, 2014 11:18 AM Music Feature

charlie estates.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more

May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Music Feature

paper holland the cure.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more

Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Music Feature

matt gorski dilla donuts.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.If you’ve been paying attention at all to Milwaukee music for the las,Music Feature more

Apr 4, 2014 3:34 PM Music Feature

rupaul.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Molly Rosenblum is one third of Dogs in Ecstasy, a noisy synth punk,Music Feature more

Mar 21, 2014 1:54 PM Music Feature

enabler metallica.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more

Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Music Feature

sat nite duets weezer.jpg.jpe

  In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Sat Nite Duets have been active for the l,Music Feature more

Feb 20, 2014 5:00 PM Music Feature

martin defatte fugazi influenced.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more

Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES