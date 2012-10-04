RSS

Saints

The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM More Sports

Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Anthony Hargrove is implicated in the New Orleans Saints Bounty-gate accusations. Not only is he accused of taking money for hits on players, but he's also accused of lying to NFL investigators about the situation.He played last season in Seattle.. more

Aug 27, 2012 12:49 AM More Sports

Milwaukee-born Joy Stocke and Michigan native Angie Brenner met on the balcony of a guesthouse on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. After discovering a shared love of travel, history, cuisine and literature, they began a 10-year journey... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Green Bay Press Gazette says the Packers have been purchasing land surrounding the current stadium over the past five years and are looking to create an entertainment district surrounding the stadium. Doing so would create revenue for the team.. more

Jul 29, 2010 2:06 PM More Sports

Jenny (Carey Mulligan) was studying hard foradmission to Oxford,which she hoped would op An Education ,Film more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Thursday, Feb. 26 The Milwaukee Music Awards @ Mad Planet, 8 p.m. Sincere-launching as RadioMilwaukee two ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

I haven't been blogging on the Packers much lately because I've been struggling to find something - anything - to say about the disappointment this team has levied on their fans, but thus far I've come up empty. Tallying 16 more minutes of possess.. more

Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Sports fans, are you tired of sports shows and channels condescending you? So is Will Leitch, the sports writer who went on to start the popular independent sports blog Deadspin.com, a site that examines sports with a sense of humor but without a... more

May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

