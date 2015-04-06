For The Sake Of The Song
10 Terribly Sad Albums to Hear Before You Die
This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more
Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Tim Kasher @ Milwaukee Opry
Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Chill On the Hill w/ electri-violet
After more than a decade of playing together, vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist John Plankenhorn have honed a thoughtful blend of blues, jazz and soft pop. Last year their group electri-violet released a self-titled debut album more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee