For The Sake Of The Song

This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more

Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

tim kasher milwaukee opry .jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Justin Markert

Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11471.jpe

After more than a decade of playing together, vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist John Plankenhorn have honed a thoughtful blend of blues, jazz and soft pop. Last year their group electri-violet released a self-titled debut album more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

