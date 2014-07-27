Sake Tumi
Seminar With World’s Stage
Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more
Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Tragedy of the Gin Blossoms
Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 6 Comments
Radio Milwaukee's Top 100 Songs of 2008
Radio Milwaukee posted yesterday its long-teased, listener-voted list of the top 100 songs of 2008, and save for a handful of oddities and the inevitable exclusions (the station is biased against anything too heavy, hip-hop, punk or otherwise), it.. more
Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fine Fusion
MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
River Rhythms
The weekly, Wednesday-night concert series River Rhythms continues tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park. Tonight’s performer is Steve Cohen, a blues harmonica player who networks with s,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments