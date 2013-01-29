Sake
Fushimi: All You Can Eat Sushi
The recently opened Fushimi Sushi Buffet is a restaurant where you may want to linger for a while. It’s located in a place where chicken wings were once sold and, happily, the new interior is unrecognizable. Just off the entry is a pleasant... more
Jan 29, 2013 2:02 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Before And Beyond the Stage
So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more
Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Takara)
In the early 1980s, Milwaukee had just one sushi bar: Koto. But times have changed, and even suburbs like Greenfield and Brookfield now have multiple options for Japanese food. Bluemound Road in Wauke,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
ART KUMBALEK
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world,ain'a? So listen, sorr The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
Unplugged In New York, Revisited
Unplugged In New York, RevisitedWhat the DVD outtakes tell us about NirvanaThis summer, I wrote a blog post begging for a deluxe edition of Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York, and my wish came true (mostly). Last week, Geffen finally released .. more
Nov 29, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music