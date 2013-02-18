RSS

dinning_out.jpg.jpe

Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more

Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more

Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Dining Preview

kiku.jpg.jpe

Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more

Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one more

Nov 28, 2012 12:40 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19587.jpe

Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19204.jpe

Tapas, anyone? Over the past year, the biggest trend among local restaurants is tapas—not necessarily the Spanish classics, but instead an international spectrum of small plates. The latest entrant into this field is Clutch, which opened re... more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19125.jpe

Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18775.jpe

In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

  I remember reading a theory that stated that the domestication of the house cat was something of an unspoken agreement between both parties. Humans didn’t mind cats hanging around because they killed vermin that made life difficult for people.. more

Aug 28, 2010 2:40 PM Theater

blogimage7447.jpe

Firstimpressions can be deceiving. At Victor’s on Van Buren, the bar is anactive meeting place, the music is loud and there is a metal dancefloor straight from the ’70s disco era. But in t,Dining Out more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

For the recipe: 6 medium sized tomatoes of your choosing (I prefer ripe Romas) ,Just Cook It more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Although winter often poses problems with obtaining fresh locally grown produce, Milwaukeeans are lucky to have Growing Power products available to them. Grown in greenhouses, winter produce is limited to tender,Just Cook It more

Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

