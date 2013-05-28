RSS

Sally Duback

The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14  With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more

May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19677.jpe

UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9295.jpe

This is classicprogressive-fueled power metal in the vein of Fates Warning, Blind Guardia The CalmBefore… ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES