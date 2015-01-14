RSS

Sally Staats

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more

Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more

May 30, 2013 1:33 AM Theater

Perhaps your only chance to cruise a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), the Port Pirate Festival runs this weekend through Sunday at 139 W. Gran... more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

