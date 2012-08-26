RSS

Salome

 The Baltimore Annex Theatre brings its particular take on the tale of Salome at month's end. A young touring ensemble, BAT has been touring around with its use of puppets, montage and various other elements to fill in the spaces around the acto.. more

Aug 26, 2012 10:26 AM Theater

blogimage8539.jpe

,CD Reviews more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

FightingBob.com had a wonderful weekend. We could call it our Hightower event but, while Jim was the focus,we also co-sponsored a very successful conference on industrial "farms"and more than 150 attended. (You can see Jim's keynote speech at .. more

Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

Thirty years is a long time for any event and a 30th anniversary gives reason to pause and take stock. This year the Latin American Film Series marks its 30th birthday with 12 feature-length films from Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Mexico.. more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage834.jpe

American society is accustomed to—and quite adept at ignoring—white boys singing of inner pain. Mostly we dismiss their angsty lyrics as hyperbole at best, bad poetry at worst, confident that although a few tortured singers may actually pull the .. more

Mar 26, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Playing Oscar trivial pursuit is probably more fun than watching the actual event live on TV. HollywoodWinners & Losers A to Z (published by Limelight Editions) is an almost up to date guidebook for Oscar trivia: actors department. The book went .. more

Feb 23, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage959.jpe

Once ina great while someone comes along whose talent leaves you breathless.Swedish sopr Salome ,Classical Music/Dance more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage901.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company continues its production of Salome today with a 7:30 p.m. pe Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage891.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company continues its production of Salome tonight with a 7:30 produ Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Perhaps noother composer’s career fell so neatly into two distinct halves as thato Don Giovanni ,Classical Music/Dance more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage834.jpe

Richard Strauss’ Salome is one of the world's great operas, combiningthe last remna Salome ,A&E Feature more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage596.jpe

Based on an Oscar Wilde play, the Richard Strauss opera Salome was incredibly controversia Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES