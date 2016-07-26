Salon Nova
There's No Place Like Homo
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about a potential duplex where the neighbors are unaccommodating to children. Exciting events include Riverwest Mish Mash Fest, July 29; Brady Street Festival, July 30; and OUTspoken at Side... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:26 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
HAIR for CHOIR Stars
Life is difficult enough for people entering their teens. As difficult as it might seem for most people, the pressures of suddenly expanding quasi-adulthood must be extremely difficult for kids entering adolescence with serious chronic diseases... more
Feb 22, 2011 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
TEMPO International`honored women from around the state, bestowing its Leadership Award to Hair, ,Boris + Doris on the town more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE