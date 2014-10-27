RSS

Salva

miltown_beat_down.jpg.jpe

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM On Music

milwaukee_police_department.jpg.jpe

Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more

Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage10860.jpe

The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES