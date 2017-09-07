Salvation Army
Wisconsin-Based Startups Team Up to Promote Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity .. more
Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular’ Comes to Wisconsin Club
To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more
Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Salvation Army Hosts 25th Annual Christmas Family Feast
This Christmas, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will feed 8,000-10,000 people in their 26th Annual Christmas Family Feast event. The event is the largest feeding program hosted by the Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day. The even.. more
Dec 17, 2015 9:32 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures
The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Aftermath
Franek looks peeved as he lands in Warsaw and makes for the rural Polish village he left behind in the dying years of Communism. While not expecting a happy homecoming from his estranged brother Jozek, he isn’t prepared to be pulled into a ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods
Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists who more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Guys and Dolls
For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more
Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum Examines ‘European Design’
The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which runs Oct. 9 through J... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Antiseen w/ Cry Coyote and Joe Buck @ Mad Planet
Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Helping Haiti
Jan 20, 2010 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Profit motive and the whispering wind
America’s history is told through countless plaques, monuments and tombstones, far t Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments