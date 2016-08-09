Sam Bobrick
Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’
Auditions for Baggage Next Month
I know I’m not going to be able to see it. (Oconomowoc is solidly outside of me reach at present.) It makes me feel good to know that Allison Chicorel is directing a contemporary romantic comedy for the NewTheatre on Main this coming season. A.. more
Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lead Psychic Auditions
A writer puts a sign in his window advertising psychic readings for $25. The sign draws a number of people into the man’s life including a gangster by the name of Johnny Bubbles. Naturally, it’s a weird, little contemporary comedy by Sam B.. more
Jun 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
T. Rex
By the time of The Slider’s release in 1972, David Bowie (aka Ziggy Stardust) had absorbed T. Rex’s fey extraterrestrial vibe, and the band’s glam rock main man, Marc Bolan, had already passed his creative peak. But even though The Slide more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Alphabet Soup Project: C is for "Cooperage"
One of many wine-related befuddlements is trying to understand what the big deal is about oak. If you listen to some wine folks at (usually higher-end) tastings, as part of the oenological word salad that they're coming out with -- they mak... more
Oct 18, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink