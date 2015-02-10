RSS

Sam Cooke

albumreviews_allanmoonchildrenofthecall.jpg.jpe

Much like singer-songwriter Allan Moon’s background, Children of the Call is a journey. Having spent his childhood in Toronto and his school years on New York’s Upper West Side, Moon eventually relocated to Israel and settled down in Galile... more

Feb 10, 2015 8:21 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_soulstirrers.jpg.jpe

Sam Cooke was one of black America’s great crossover success stories in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Culling the vaults for singles and unreleased tracks, a pair of new CDs reassembles the legacy of the gospel group where Cooke was first ... more

Feb 10, 2015 8:13 PM Album Reviews

shemikia.jpg.jpe

A significant changing of the guard occurred at last year’s Chicago Blues Festival when Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie, crowned Shemekia Copeland the new “Queen of the Blues.” It’s an honor richly deserved, as Copeland ... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:13 PM Album Reviews

blogimage17635.jpe

A sold-out crowd of 1,300 gathered at the Pabst Theater Friday night for the return of the Dark Star Orchestra, the ultimate Grateful Dead tribute band that not only performs, note for note, the catalog of the Dead, but also brings its own.... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES