Sam Elliot

Grandma
Grandma assumes the form of that most ancient of stories—the odyssey—when Elle (Lily Tomlin) sets forth with teenage granddaughter Sage (Julia Garner) to find enough money to pay for the latter’s abortion. The film surveys several alternati... more
Sep 15, 2015 6:04 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Big Lebowski Set
The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more
Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon w/ Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks
Last year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon block-party celebration outside of Burnhearts in Bay View was a small but pleasant affair, a day of music and cheap PBR capped by a performance from the Detroit Cobras. This year’s follow-up event promises to b... more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee