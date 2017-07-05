RSS

Sam Elliott

samelliottthehero.jpg.jpe

“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more

Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_gooddinosaur_a.jpg.jpe

Pixar’s latest animated feature, The Good Dinosaur, imagines Earth as it might have developed had the cosmic collision that wiped out the dinosaurs never occurred. Much of The Good Dinosaur’s humor rises from a series of riffs on western mo... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:46 PM Film Reviews

busting2.jpg.jpe

1978’s The Legacy (out on Blu-ray) is silly but stylish, tony drive-in fare in its day. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:32 AM Home Movies

film_seeyouinmydreams.jpg.jpe

I’ll See You in My Dreams is laconic and emotionally low key, with a story that fulfills none of the expectations and clichés of romantic comedy and comedies about older people. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:50 PM Film Reviews

blogimage13714.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES