Sam Gehrke

Soul Low Give Bitterness a Bright Spin on 'Cheer Up'
Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
The Darker Side of Soul Low
Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low Indulge Garage-Pop Tendencies on ‘Sweet Pea’
With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more
May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low’s Nervy, Effusive Indie-Rock
“All my favorite singers couldn’t sing,” David Berman once croaked on a Silver Jews record. It’s unclear whether the guys in the Milwaukee trio Soul Low are Silver Jews people—if they are, the influence isn’t more
Aug 14, 2013 12:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature