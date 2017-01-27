Sam Roberts Band
Sam Roberts Band @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Canadian hockey-player-turned-musician seemed comfortable in a venue far smaller than the ones he usually plays. more
Jan 27, 2017 8:00 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 19-25, 2017
Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Looking for People to Mock Hitchcock
In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ recent comic stage adaptatio.. more
Nov 13, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cream City Music Festival
Once again, Milwaukee enjoys the spillover from a major Chicago music festival. Atlanta psychedelic rockers Gringo Star and Montreal classic-rock revivalists The Sam Roberts Band, both already in the region this weekend for Lollapalooza, wi... more
Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments