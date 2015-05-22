Sam Rockwell
'Poltergeist' 3D
The reboot of 'Poltergeist,' co-written by Steven Spielberg (who also co-wrote the 1982 original), follows roughly the same storyline, but this version is filmed in 3D and tricked out with an array of special effects. more
May 22, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Way, Way Back
The “way,way back” is the seat in the tail of a station wagon, facing opposite from thedriver and other passengers. It’s a good metaphore for Duncan, the awkwardadolescent protagonist of The Way, Way Back , a favorite at this .. more
Oct 23, 2013 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Way, Way Back
Summer vacation is the time when teens come of age: it’s a familiar theme in movies and for good reason. Teenagers often have life-altering summers, sometimes in the aftermath of high school graduation and more
Jul 14, 2013 11:45 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Brewed Café: Same Charm, New Name
,Dining Out more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview