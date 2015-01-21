Sam Shepard
True West Very Close to the Heart of Truth at the Alchemist
The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more
Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
True West With Alchemist in January
Sam Shepard’s True West is a remarkably tight dramatic study of two people. They’re both brothers. It’s the type of thing that lends itself quite well to intimate studio theatre productions. There was a Steppenwolf production of it that was aired .. more
Dec 7, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shadows And Artifice On The Edge Of The Desert
Somewhere in the middle of the hottest days of the year, the Alchemist Theatre stages a drama set in a run-down little motel on the edge of the great American desert. Fool For Love is an interesting study in artifice. One of playwright Sam Shepar.. more
Jun 7, 2011 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
46 Miles Per Hour
In the early morning hour of January 3rd . . . (a Saturday) actor/playwright Sam Shepard was pulled over by police officers in Normal, Illinois. The author of True West and A Lie of the Mind was going 46 miles per hour at the timeroughly 10 .. more
Jan 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
True West On South Howell
The space feels something like a corner bar that had been converted into an apartment and then into a theatre space. It ends up feeling a bit like all three. Walk through the front door and there’s a place to sign-in for advance tickets at the .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater