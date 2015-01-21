RSS

Sam Shepard

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more

Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theatrepreview_stargirl.jpg.jpe

Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

curtains_truewest.jpg.jpe

Sam Shepard’s True West is a remarkably tight dramatic study of two people. They’re both brothers. It’s the type of thing that lends itself quite well to intimate studio theatre productions. There was a Steppenwolf production of it that was aired .. more

Dec 7, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Spanish director Mateo Gil\'s <em>Blackthorn</em> (2011) is a sequel of sorts to the end-game western classic <em>Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid</em>, but unless you read the reviews before seeing the movie, the connection will dawn slowly. An.. more

Jan 23, 2012 8:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Somewhere in the middle of the hottest days of the year, the Alchemist Theatre stages a drama set in a run-down little motel on the edge of the great American desert. Fool For Love is an interesting study in artifice. One of playwright Sam Shepar.. more

Jun 7, 2011 5:50 PM Theater

blogimage11157.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers return home today to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11016.jpe

Everyone knows Homer, if only from video games and bad movies; anyone who cares about modern poetry has read Cavafy and Elytis. Less familiar is the poetry of Greece from the thousands of years in between. Greek Poets: Homer to the Present ... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage7852.jpe

Well, you pretty much know what you’re going to get with a band named Shoeless Revolution: a band that romanticizes revolutions and is disinclined to wearing shoes—in another words, a jam band. And to be sure, Shoeless Revolution are one of... more

Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6964.jpe

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Choosing Sonia Sotomayor as his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Barack The New Yorker ,News Features more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

In the early morning hour of January 3rd . . . (a Saturday) actor/playwright Sam Shepard was pulled over by police officers in Normal, Illinois. The author of True West and A Lie of the Mind was going 46 miles per hour at the timeroughly 10 .. more

Jan 4, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage4448.jpe

The concept is so simple it’s almost amazing no other director has attempted it befo At Sea ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2287.jpe

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www. ,News Features more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

The space feels something like a corner bar that had been converted into an apartment and then into a theatre space. It ends up feeling a bit like all three. Walk through the front door and there’s a place to sign-in for advance tickets at the .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

