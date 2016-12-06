RSS

Samantha Sostarich

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more

Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more

Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Theater

Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

