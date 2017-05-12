RSS

Samantha Taylor

“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more

May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Theater

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

