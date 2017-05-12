Samantha Taylor
An '80s Pop Twelfth Night with Voices Found
“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more
May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Levity of ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee