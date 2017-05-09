Same-Sex Marriage
Contemplating Our LGBT Mother's Day
Paul Masterson reflects on the significance of Mother’s Day to the LGBT community. more
May 9, 2017 3:03 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
New Year, New Boo!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader anxious to find someone to marry by the end of 2017. Exciting upcoming events include no-cover New Year’s Eve parties at Black Sheep, Hyrid and D.I.X. as well as a alcohol free soirée at Galano’s Reco... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:43 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
LGBT Parenting: a Success Story After All
As we approach the second anniversary of marriage equality in Wisconsin, Paul Masterson explores the social impact of marriage, particularly as it relates to the childrearing outcomes of LGBT parents. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:13 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Irish Eyes are Smiling…
The Republic of Ireland became the first country to recognize same sex marriage by popular vote and did so by a landslide. more
May 26, 2015 8:00 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The lavender elephant in the room…
It’s the same in the LGBT community. Now, in the afterglow of Wisconsin’s marriage equality victory, and, with an election in the offing, we’re reminded of our own family secret: the gay Republican. more
Oct 28, 2014 10:58 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Dressed to Thrill
I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more
Oct 21, 2014 9:57 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Let’s Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more
Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Expresso
Issue of the Week: County Chaos: Follow the Money
It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more
May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Funny Contemplation
Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more
Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The True Way to Save Marriage
For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Artois the Goat
Quirky charm is no substitute for heart and soul in Artois the Goat, an award winner on the indie festival circuit out now on DVD. The film by the Bogart Brothers concerns the connoisseurship of artisanal cheese and the romantic tangles of young p.. more
Jul 27, 2010 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Unanimous Supreme Court Decision on the State’s Same-Sex Marriage Amendment
Jun 30, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
AG Van Hollen: Domestic Partnerships Are Unconstitutional
Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Q&A with Rev. Mari Castellanos on the LGBT community and faith
I wasnt able to attend last weeks Voices of Faith meeting, which featured a talk given by Rev. Mari Castellanos, Public Policy Advocate with the United Church of Christs national office, but I was able to speak with her beforehand about the bri.. more
Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hate Is in the Air
Frequent Jerk of the Week Julaine Appling is continuing her crusade against any sort of tolerance shown to same-sex couples. She’s filed suit against the governor for his budget provision that creates a domestic partnership registry and grants reg.. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose