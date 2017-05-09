RSS

Same-Sex Marriage

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson reflects on the significance of Mother’s Day to the LGBT community. more

May 9, 2017 3:03 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader anxious to find someone to marry by the end of 2017. Exciting upcoming events include no-cover New Year’s Eve parties at Black Sheep, Hyrid and D.I.X. as well as a alcohol free soirée at Galano’s Reco... more

Dec 27, 2016 2:43 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

As we approach the second anniversary of marriage equality in Wisconsin, Paul Masterson explores the social impact of marriage, particularly as it relates to the childrearing outcomes of LGBT parents. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:13 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_irish.jpg.jpe

The Republic of Ireland became the first country to recognize same sex marriage by popular vote and did so by a landslide. more

May 26, 2015 8:00 PM Hear Me Out

lgbt.jpg.jpe

It’s the same in the LGBT community. Now, in the afterglow of Wisconsin’s marriage equality victory, and, with an election in the offing, we’re reminded of our own family secret: the gay Republican. more

Oct 28, 2014 10:58 PM Hear Me Out

news1_candidates.jpg.jpe

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more

Oct 21, 2014 9:57 PM Hear Me Out

idc_irw1tyrw.jpg.jpe

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

121101_karl_rove_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

samesexcouples.jpg.jpe

A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more

Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM Expresso

express.jpg.jpe

It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more

May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

bookprev_merrymem.jpg.jpe

Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more

Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Books

blogimage18740.jpe

For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Quirky charm is no substitute for heart and soul in Artois the Goat, an award winner on the indie festival circuit out now on DVD. The film by the Bogart Brothers concerns the connoisseurship of artisanal cheese and the romantic tangles of young p.. more

Jul 27, 2010 11:54 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5529.jpe

Jun 30, 2010 3:10 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4183.jpe

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

I wasnt able to attend last weeks Voices of Faith meeting, which featured a talk given by Rev. Mari Castellanos, Public Policy Advocate with the United Church of Christs national office, but I was able to speak with her beforehand about the bri.. more

Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4039.jpe

Frequent Jerk of the Week Julaine Appling is continuing her crusade against any sort of tolerance shown to same-sex couples. She’s filed suit against the governor for his budget provision that creates a domestic partnership registry and grants reg.. more

Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES