Sammi Dittloff
Invisible Man and Jekyll AND Hyde
If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more
May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Higher Education with the Pink Banana
I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more
Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sassy Cow Creamery’s Humane Practices
In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative wi 608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Some of the Dead Are Still Breathing (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Charles Bowden
American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books