RSS

Samuel Barber

msologo.jpg.jpe

The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_andrewlitton.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danny Turner

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more

Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Classical Music

Now in its 10th season, the chamber music ensemble led by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond has, in the words of Shepherd Express critic Rick Walters, “achieved and sustained a high artistic level in a variety of sophi... more

Nov 25, 2013 5:35 PM Classical Music

blogimage17696.jpe

When the Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) shows up at Wauwatosa East High School on Feb. 20 for its annual... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES