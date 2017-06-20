Samuel Barber
A Captivated Contrast at Milwaukee Symphony’s Final Concert for the Season
The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Words Inspiring Music
The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more
Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happenings
Now in its 10th season, the chamber music ensemble led by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond has, in the words of Shepherd Express critic Rick Walters, “achieved and sustained a high artistic level in a variety of sophi... more
Nov 25, 2013 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Pro Arte Quartet Celebrates 100 Years
When the Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) shows up at Wauwatosa East High School on Feb. 20 for its annual... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature