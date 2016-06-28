Samuel Beckett
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Proust for Beginners (For Beginners), by Steve Bachmann
Steve Bachmann proselytizes for the author in the cartoon-illustrated Proust for Beginners, a useful handbook situating Proust in history and explicating his merits. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:17 PM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month
Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more
Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Radiolab's "Apocalyptical" Explored The End at the Riverside Theater
When it comes to the kind of philosophically scientific stories the program explores, Radiolab has a huge home-field advantage with their chosen medium, where a little audio magic can transport lis,Concert Reviews more
Oct 14, 2013 11:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Swingle Singers join MSO for Berio’s ‘Sinfonia’
Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more
Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Samuel Beckett As Noise
Sameuel Beckett's Rockaby is the kind of dark piece that ideally traps an audience inside the skull of an old woman waiting to die. It's a very, very haunting piece when executed in the right way. At month's end, experimental playwright and a.. more
Aug 9, 2012 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools for Tragedy's Existential 'Waiting'
Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peter J. Woods and the Noise of Samuel Beckett
Experimental noise artist and playwright Peter J. Woods is doing some frightfully interesting stuff. Has been doing so for quite some time. Experimental artists operating outside established university structures don’t often get a whole lot of r.. more
Mar 1, 2011 1:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
What Next for the Brewers?
In the winter Sabathia leftas a free agent for the mega-money of the New York Yankees, an The Milwaukee Brewers began the 2009 seasonconfidently. Six months earlier they had reach ,Sports more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Milwaukee Marched for Justice
Anyone living in Milwaukee in the '60s and old enough to be aware will recall a time of sh The Selma of the North: Civil Rights Insurgency in Milwaukee ,Books more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
More than you might want to know about Prince
Yesterday's picture of Prince Fielder rounding the bases (shown below) caused quite a furor over the apparent Brewers underwear Prince was wearing. I actually first noticed the blue sticking out of the pants in this picture. Check out Bill Hall.We.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Manny Parra shows his pants
ESPN.com has Manny Parra doing a demonstration on how to wear your pants high. Good stuff. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Endgame
In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee