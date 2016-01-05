RSS

San Fermin

twim_ggoolldd_(bycjfoeckler).jpg.jpe

Photo by CJ Foeckler

A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_dba1979.jpg.jpe

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_kiings_bastpictures.jpg.jpe

Photo by Bast Pictures

An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

matisyahu.jpg.jpe

Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

rae cassidy san fermin kiings live.jpg.jpe

Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more

Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage10118.jpe

Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9961.jpe

Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

