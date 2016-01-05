San Fermin
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 7-13
A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Just How Fresh is Summerfest's 2014 Grounds Stage Lineup?
Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
RJD2 on Building a Different Kind of Beat
Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Shorewood’s Thirst and Vine Combines Café, Wine
Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments