San Francisco Symphony
Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues: Different Voices (Dawnserly Records)
The Siegel-Schwall Band was one of Chicago’s “white blues" pioneers along with Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield. On Different Voices, the blues harmonica player Corky Siegel works with a jazz saxophonist, an Indian percussionist and ... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A World of Great Music
One of the showpieces on the Mazmanian Family’s latest CD, Folk Spirit, is Brahms’ signature number, Hungarian Dance No. 5. The wild abandon bursting from passages of aching restraint, the Gypsy fury of the dance, is characteristic of the M... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:40 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
San Francisco Symphony
The voice of God opening of Beethoven’s 5th is among the most familiar pieces of music in the world, and in this recent recording, the music that follows never falls slack. Under conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, the San Francisco Symphony i... more
Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews