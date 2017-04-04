RSS

San Francisco Symphony

The Siegel-Schwall Band was one of Chicago’s “white blues" pioneers along with Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield. On Different Voices, the blues harmonica player Corky Siegel works with a jazz saxophonist, an Indian percussionist and ... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:20 PM Album Reviews

One of the showpieces on the Mazmanian Family’s latest CD, Folk Spirit, is Brahms’ signature number, Hungarian Dance No. 5. The wild abandon bursting from passages of aching restraint, the Gypsy fury of the dance, is characteristic of the M... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:40 AM Classical Music

The voice of God opening of Beethoven’s 5th is among the most familiar pieces of music in the world, and in this recent recording, the music that follows never falls slack. Under conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, the San Francisco Symphony i... more

Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

