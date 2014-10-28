Sandman
Horror Stories: Classic Tales from Hoffmann to Hodgson (Oxford University Press), ed. by Darryl Jones
E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Sandman” has it all: shifting points of view, weird nocturnal experiments in the laboratory, an artificial human being and a dense web of obsessional associations that inspired Sigmund Freud’s quest for the ... more
Oct 28, 2014 10:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Art of Neil Gaiman
Ten years ago,Neil Gaiman was called “the most-optioned author in Hollywood who has yet tohave any of his work translated to the big screen.” The highly regarded writerand graphic novelist finally saw his fairytale, Stardust (2.. more
Jul 6, 2014 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lokesh
Lokesh is a man with deep roots but no boundaries. The expatriate Indian electronica artist has lived in San Francisco for several years and brings diverse influences together with the sonic essence of his homeland. Sitar and acoustic guita... more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews