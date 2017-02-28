Sandra Baker Renick

RSS

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

It’s the 25th of December. There’s a song from another time that mentions “scary ghost stories” on Christmas. Evidently it’s an old tradition on Christmas Eve that no one seems to maintain anymore. It’s too bad we’re not as much of a storytelli.. more

Dec 25, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dispatched by the French government in 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville was on a mission to study American prisons. He inspected Sing Sing as promised, but was more interested in investigating the country as a whole. The backdrop to his often qu... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

