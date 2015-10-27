Sandra Bullock
Film Clips 10.29.15
While Our Brand is Crisis squanders its promise, Sandra Bullock’s campaign strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, is an Oscar-worthy effort. Her character, modeled after James Carville, is a fictionalized take on a 2005 documentary that deta... more
Oct 27, 2015 10:39 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Reviews
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.9.15
Shot inexpensively using the found-footage concept in Fresno, Calif., The Gallows follows a group of high school kids who break into a condemned school on the anniversary of a tragic accident. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Gravity’s Music
The trailerfor Gravity , theOscar buzz science fiction film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney,featured music by Arvo Part, a contemporary Estonian composer steeped inminimalism and Eastern Orthodox spirituality. It wa.. more
Oct 2, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gravity
The immensity of space provides a vast canvas on which to paint the primal human drama of survival against the elements, the urge to live against the relentless claims of death. In Gravity, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play a pair of a... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Anthony Bourdain
In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that reveale... more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee