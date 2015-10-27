RSS

Sandra Bullock

our-brand-is-crisis-news-2015.jpg.jpe

Film Still: Our Brand is Crisis

While Our Brand is Crisis squanders its promise, Sandra Bullock’s campaign strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, is an Oscar-worthy effort. Her character, modeled after James Carville, is a fictionalized take on a 2005 documentary that deta... more

Oct 27, 2015 10:39 PM Film Reviews

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

gallows_02.jpg.jpe

Shot inexpensively using the found-footage concept in Fresno, Calif., The Gallows follows a group of high school kids who break into a condemned school on the anniversary of a tragic accident. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:38 AM Film Clips

 The trailerfor Gravity , theOscar buzz science fiction film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney,featured music by Arvo Part, a contemporary Estonian composer steeped inminimalism and Eastern Orthodox spirituality. It wa.. more

Oct 2, 2013 2:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

gravity.jpg.jpe

The immensity of space provides a vast canvas on which to paint the primal human drama of survival against the elements, the urge to live against the relentless claims of death. In Gravity, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play a pair of a... more

Oct 2, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

blogimage9592.jpe

In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that reveale... more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES